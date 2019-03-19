Tisdag 19 mars
Västerås Kommun | 20:00

Building of Russian orthodox church in Sweden poses as a potential security threat

Bygget av ryskortodoxa kyrkan vid flygplatsen
Tonight VLT can publish the story behind the first construction of a Russian Orthodox church belonging to Moscow patriarchy in Sweden. A construction several security experts calls a potential Russian security threat against Sweden. VLT can reveal money laundering in the company the priest was CEO, connections to organized crime and politicians on double chairs.

Here, some 300 meters from Västerås airport, is the church being built.
Bild: Tony Persson

Last week, the Swedish Security Police (SÄPO) pointed out Russia as the biggest threat to Swedish national security. While this is being spoken from SÄPO, the construction of a Russian Orthodox church is in full swing at Hässlö in Västerås. The building is located a couple of hundred meters from Västerås Airport, a strategic object of great importance for Swedish total defence and the ability to receive and give host nation support in time of a crise.

The construction of the church also fits SÄPO's description presented with the Yearbook last week: "Russia establishes footholds and platforms in Sweden, both physical footholds on the ground and ideological or social footholds."

Säpo also notes that "religious tools ”are used to influence Sweden.

Read more (in Swedish): Kyrka byggs nära flygplatsen – pekas ut som ryskt säkerhetshot: ”Chockerande”

